Wexford Blooms at Bord Bia Bloom 2025 with Community Garden Wins

Wexford has bloomed brightly at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom festival in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, with local community groups among the award winners in the Postcard Garden category.

The annual event, celebrating its 25th year, awarded 11 medals to community-created Postcard Gardens, with Wexford groups recognised for their creativity, environmental focus, and strong local themes.

Wexford’s entries were praised for integrating sustainable design, native planting, and messages tied to local heritage. While the large and medium garden awards went to national projects focused on recycling and circular economy themes, the contribution of Wexford’s grassroots gardens helped reinforce Bloom 2025’s sustainability-first message.

The Wexford medalists were:

Nursery

Kilmurry Nursery – Gold (Gorey, Wexford)

Hyland’s Nursery – Bronze (Gorey, Wexford)

AOIFA

Christine Rigney, The Triumph of Light – Bronze (Co Wexford Garden & Flower Club, Enniscorthy, Wexford)

Botanical and Floral Art

Kate Kos, Farmleigh Rose, Floral / mixed media – Silver (Gorey, Co. Wexford)

Bloom runs through June 2nd, featuring over 300 events, garden displays, and food showcases. Wexford’s community spirit is proudly on display among Ireland’s finest horticultural talent.

For more info and full list of medal winners, visit www.bordbiabloom.com.

