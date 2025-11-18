Wexford born Ebosele a member of victorious Irish soccer team

The Irish soccer team on the verge of World Cup participation come from nine different counties

One of the counties is Wexford and that team member is Festy Ebosele

Born in Enniscorthy in 2002 to Nigerian parents, Festy Ebosele began his playing career with Moyne Rangers

He then moved to Bray Wanderers and on to Derby County

From there it was to Italian club Udinese and then was on loan to English championship side Watford

Earlier this year he moved to Turkey where Festy Ebosele is now playing for Istanbul side Bahaksehir

He made his debut on the Irish senior team in 2022

