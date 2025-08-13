Wexford Braces for Heat as Summer Weather Continues into the Weekend

Wexford is basking in a stretch of warm and sunny weather, with temperatures climbing close to official heatwave conditions across parts of the southeast. While the benchmark for a heatwave—five consecutive days at 25°C—may not be reached at Johnstown Castle, inland areas like Enniscorthy could come very close, according to Carlow weather man Alan O’Reilly.

The current warm spell is being fuelled by tropical air moving up from Spain, driven by a low-pressure system sitting between Ireland and the Iberian Peninsula. This air mass is not only boosting daytime temperatures but also making it feel humid, especially when cloud cover is present.

“There might be a few localised showers—possibly thundery—but they’ll be hit-and-miss,” said O’Reilly. “Coastal areas might feel cooler from Friday with an easterly breeze, but inland will remain hot and sticky.”

Nights will also stay warm, and the fine weather is expected to hold until at least Tuesday. However, forecasts for later next week remain uncertain due to the movement of a tropical storm in the Atlantic, which may evolve into a major hurricane. While it’s not expected to hit Ireland, its path will likely influence our weather patterns.

Farmers have taken full advantage of the dry spell, with one grain store in Tullow reporting the earliest harvest since 1984. O’Reilly noted that while harvesting has gone well, some farmers may soon be looking for a drop of rain to boost grass growth once this hot spell passes.

Reflecting on the summer overall, O’Reilly said: “It’s been a pretty good summer—definitely better than the last two. While sunshine levels dipped in late June and July, by Irish standards, it’s been a solid summer.”

