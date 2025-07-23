Wexford Bus Driver Raises Safety Concerns Over New One-Way System

A long-serving local bus driver in Wexford has voiced serious concerns over the town’s new one-way traffic system, which came into permanent effect today.

Jim Shannon, who has over 45 years of experience driving both taxis and buses in Wexford, says the changes are making navigation extremely difficult for large vehicles.

He highlighted specific areas where buses can no longer safely turn corners due to narrowed road widths, new bollards, and dangerously placed traffic lights.

“If I can’t get around Wexford in a 52-seater bus, nobody can,” he said.

Mr. Shannon accepts the need for pedestrian safety improvements but argues that the current layout is counterproductive.

He says the changes have actually brought pedestrians closer to heavy vehicles and made routine bus routes more hazardous.

Offering to take Wexford County Council officials on a tour of the affected areas, he urged them to listen to experienced drivers on the ground.

“We don’t want to create problems — we want to help fix them. I’d invite the Council to join me on the bus and see first-hand what drivers are dealing with every day.”

