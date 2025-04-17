Wexford Business Man selected as a Finalist in EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Wexford-based Karl Fitzpatrick of Chevron College & South East Radio’s Presenter of Business Matters has been revealed as a finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme today.

The entrepreneur will compete with the 23 other shortlisted entrepreneurs spanning a range of sectors including consumer, technology, media, health, life sciences, manufacturing and financial services. Collectively this group of world class business leaders are already generating annual revenues approaching €1 billion and employing over 4,000 people.

The finalists hail from across the island of Ireland and will compete across three categories – Emerging, Established and International – with a special Sustainability Award presented to the finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business. One overall winner will be selected as The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025 at a gala awards ceremony which will take place in November.

Wexford-based Karl Fitzpatrick of Chevron College is competing in the Established category.

Chevron College employs 135 staff and delivers online further and higher education programmes in sustainability, technology and healthcare to over 15,000 students annually.

Karl Fitzpatrick stated that “It is a real honour to have been selected as a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme. It’s both a personal milestone and the ultimate recognition for what Chevron College has achieved so far. For me, this is also a moment to reflect on the people who’ve helped shape my journey and I would like to thank my family, colleagues, students, friends, academic partners and everyone who believed in what we set out to do.”

Mr FitzPatrick is the first Wexford based nominee in over 15 years

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland said: “This is the 28th year of the Entrepreneur of the Year programme on the island of Ireland, and with every year the bar is raised higher in terms of the quality of the impressive entrepreneurs that submitted nominations. I know that our judging panel had a seriously difficult job selecting our 24 incredible finalists. “From well known and loved consumer brands to pioneering life science and technology businesses, and so much more in between, our finalists lead outstanding businesses creating opportunities and employment across Ireland. The creation of world class businesses from Ireland has never been more important and our 24 finalists are leading the way. “Our finalists are exploring new markets and technologies to solve challenges and find solutions that will revolutionise their own industries, confirming Ireland’s exceptional reputation as a centre of excellence for innovation and business. I am delighted to formally welcome this year’s 24 finalists into the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year community and I look forward to working with them closely over the coming months.” The 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ finalists are: Emerging Established International Alan Doyle of Aerlytix Karl Fitzpatrick of Chevron College Donnchadh Campbell of Europlan Eoin Cluskey of Bread41 Derek Foley Butler of GRID Finance Conor Buckley of Granite Digital Eddie Dillon of CreditLogic James Kelly of LMH Engineering Group Seamus Fahey of ICS Medical Devices Laura Dowling of fabÜ William McColgan of McColgans Quality Foods Brendan Noud and Desmond Anderson of LearnUpon Caitriona Ryan & Nicola Ralph of Institute of Dermatologists Gareth Sheridan of Nutriband Inc. Brian McGrath of MSL Engineering Limited Liam Dunne of Klearcom Terry Hughes of Pivotal Martin Tierney of Seating Matters Aidan & Hilary O’Shea of Otonomee Larry Bass of Shinawil David Corcoran of Soltec Ireland Ltd Aine Kennedy of The Smooth Company Gary Lavin of VITHIT Drinks Edward McCloskey of WaterWipes This year’s finalists have been shortlisted by an independent judging panel of previous winners, chaired by Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest and Chairperson of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Judging™ Panel who commented: “We were so impressed with the outstanding calibre of all of the nominations received for the programme this year. Selecting just 24 finalists was an incredibly challenging task but I am thrilled to congratulate this year’s finalists and extend a very warm welcome into the EOY community. An immensely valuable experience now awaits each of them and I wish them every success as they embark on this journey and join this extraordinary group of passionate, courageous individuals who are truly driving Irish entrepreneurship forward.” Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland™ community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 650 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three quarters (75%) conducting business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €25bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors, Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland. For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie

