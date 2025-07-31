Wexford Businesses Can Now Access €2,000 Worth of Free Consultancy Support

Small business owners in Wexford can now benefit from a valuable new support programme offering up to €2,000 worth of expert consultancy services.

The initiative is part of ISME’s newly launched STAGES Mentoring Programme, which is now available to ISME members in the county. The programme, run by ISME Skillnet, provides fully funded one-to-one mentoring to help local businesses tackle challenges and grow at any stage—from survival to scaling.

Participants in Wexford will receive up to two full days (or four half-days) of mentoring, covering practical areas like cashflow, digital strategy, exporting, succession planning, and more. Each session is tailored to the business’s individual goals and circumstances.

Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME, highlighted the importance of the programme:

“Small businesses are the engine of the Irish economy, but many don’t have access to the strategic advice they need. The STAGES programme is here to change that—for businesses in Wexford and across Ireland.”

The programme also supports broader national goals such as boosting innovation, export growth, and helping businesses build resilience to future shocks like Brexit or economic downturns.

Available until the end of 2025, the STAGES programme is open to both new and existing ISME members in Wexford.

Places are limited, and businesses are encouraged to register their interest early.

For more information, Wexford business owners can email stages@isme.ie.

