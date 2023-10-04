Wexford butcher celebrates award

Furlong’s Foodhall, artisan butchers in Gorey, with a heritage dating back to 1621, triumphed with a Gold Award for their exceptional Steak and Guinness Pie in the Blas na hÉireann Awards held in Dingle.

All roads led to Dingle for Blas na hÉireann 2023, the Irish food awards, with the three-day celebration of the best of Irish food and drink taking place from Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th September.

Speaking as the winners were announced, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said, “We are thrilled to see such deserving winners again this year at Blas na hÉireann 2023. Looking back on 16 years of Blas, it’s fantastic to see the standard of food and drink in Ireland go from strength-to-strength year on year. It’s a real privilege for myself and the whole Blas family to bring these products, and the amazing producers who make them, to a national audience.”

Paul Furlong, the 13th generation Master Butcher in the family business, shared his joy, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled with this win for our Steak and Guinness Pie. It’s a wonderful recognition of the excellence, craftsmanship, and quality of our products and validation of the dedication and commitment of our team.”

