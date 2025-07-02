Wexford Car Sales Edge Up as Electric Growth Slows Compared to National Trend

New car registrations in Wexford have seen a modest increase so far this year, with 1,934 new vehicles registered between January and June. That’s up 4.31% from the 1,854 units sold during the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Wexford now accounts for 2.37% of Ireland’s total new car sales—slightly ahead of last year’s figure. While the growth mirrors a national uptick of 3.5% in car registrations, it highlights the steady but unspectacular recovery of the automotive sector in the South East.

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain traction in Wexford, with 329 new EVs sold in the first half of 2025. That marks a 13.45% increase on last year’s total of 290 for the same period. However, this is notably behind the national growth rate of 27%, suggesting that rural counties like Wexford may still face barriers to EV adoption, such as charging infrastructure and cost concerns.

EVs now make up 2.41% of Wexford’s total car registrations, though that’s slightly down from 2.7% in 2024, indicating that while sales are up, other vehicle types may be growing faster in relative terms.

The latest figures come as the government launches its new green ‘flash’ license plates for fully electric vehicles. The optional plates are designed to boost visibility and awareness of zero-emissions transport across Ireland. With Wexford’s EV numbers continuing to rise, albeit at a slower pace, local uptake of the new green plate could offer a visible sign of shifting consumer habits.

Across Ireland, 81,750 new cars have been registered in 2025 to date—up from 78,979 in the first half of 2024. Electric cars accounted for 13,631 of those, or nearly 17% of all new registrations. SIMI Director General Brian Cooke described June as a “positive month” but warned that EV sales are still lagging behind 2023 levels, and called for continued government supports to build market momentum.

