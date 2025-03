Wexford CBS have won All Ireland U17 Schools Final.

The Wexford side who are Leinster Champions came from 2 goals down to beat Presentation College Athenry on a final score line of 3 goals to 2, in Home Farm FCs Ground in Whitehall in Dublin.

Goals came from Captain Alex Norval in the 44th minute and Charlie Mullan scored twice in the 77th and 80th minute to put the local side in front .

The Managers are Caroline Connelly and Padraig Whitty.

Padraig Spoke to Liam Spratt after the game.

Related