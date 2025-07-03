Wexford Celebrated for Digital Innovation with €600k Gift Card Win

The County Wexford Shop Local Gift Card has received national recognition at the 2025 Chambers Ireland awards in June, in the Digital Campaigns category.

County Wexford Chamber transitioned from their paper Shop Local vouchers to the high-tech physical and digital County Wexford Shop Local Gift Card in November 2024 with over €600,000 in sales in 7 months.

The card can be spent with almost 200 local businesses across the four districts of County Wexford – Enniscorthy, Gorey, New Ross, and Wexford Town, and has been hugely popular as gifts, including as employee rewards.

Physical County Wexford Shop Local Gift Cards are handed over at the till for payment while the digital version of the card is added to digital wallets using a free Love Local app, enabling the recipient to ‘tap to pay’ with participating businesses.

Organisations can send digital County Wexford Shop Local Gift Cards to their staff or customers on a chosen date/time.

