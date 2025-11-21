Wexford Chamber Of Commerce New President Expresses Concern Over Young People Leaving Wexford

Ed Murphy, the newly appointed president of Wexford Chamber of Commerce, has raised concerns about the growing trend of young people leaving the county to live, work and socialise elsewhere.

Speaking about his return to Wexford after living abroad Murphy expressed disappointment at the lack of a vibrant social scene for younger generations in the area. He said that unlike larger cities Wexford struggles to retain young talent which has a knock-on effect on local communities.

The new president was talking in depth with Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix & he emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for young people to stay in Wexford citing his commitment to fostering job creation and business growth as key solutions to reversing the trend.

The chamber president is a position which is rotated annually was recently offered to Murphy. A seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for supporting local businesses Murphy brings a wealth of experience to the role having successfully run businesses in various sectors including marketing, facilities management and home care.

Murphy is deeply committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within Wexford. As president, he aims to enhance support for small businesses, startups and scale-ups promoting Wexford as an attractive location for investment and business growth. He also plans to champion digital transformation and innovation providing resources and mentoring for local businesses to stay competitive in an increasingly tech-driven landscape.

As a long-time advocate for Wexford he is eager to see the area prosper with particular emphasis on supporting family businesses and creating sustainable jobs for the future.

