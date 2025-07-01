Wexford Chef David Harte Advances to Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year 2025 Finals

David Harte, chef at The Searooms at Kelly’s Resort, has been named one of six finalists in the prestigious Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year 2025 competition. The semi-finals took place on June 19 at Dublin Cookery School, where David and five other talented chefs were selected from fifteen competitors to advance to the national finals in October.

This year’s theme, “Forgotten Foods: Honouring Ireland’s Larder,” challenged chefs to creatively rediscover traditional Irish ingredients and techniques. Competitors were tested on both pastry skills and a mystery basket challenge featuring megrim, a lesser-known native fish, alongside seasonal vegetables and a sauce.

The final will be held on October 12, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin, followed by a gala dinner. The competition celebrates emerging Irish culinary talent and highlights local food producers, fostering innovation and sustainability in Irish cuisine.

For more information and tickets, visit Euro-Toques Ireland.

