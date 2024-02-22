Wexford childcare services encouraged to apply to new €18 million Capital Grant for the Early Learning and Childcare Sector

Local Fianna Fáil Minister, James Browne TD, has welcomed the announcement of an €18 million Capital Grant Scheme for the Early Learning and Childcare Sector and encouraged eligible childcare services based in Wexford to apply for it.

The Building Blocks Capacity Expansion Grant Scheme is part of the wider Building Blocks Capacity Grant Scheme for Early Learning and Childcare under the revised National Development Plan 2021-2030 (NDP).

Minister Browne said: “This new Capital Grant is welcome as it will go towards increasing capacity in the 1-3 year old age range for full day or part-time care. It will fund projects that reconfigure or internally renovate existing Early Learning and Childcare services to accommodate additional children in this age category.

“ Early learning and childcare can be difficult to access. A top priority of Fianna Fáil in Government is addressing this and ensuring that there is high-quality Early Learning and Childcare that is affordable and accessible to all.

“My hope is that the Expansion Grant Scheme will provide for an immediate increase in affordable Early Learning and Childcare places and provide a huge support for services that are ready to expand capacity through smaller-scale renovations and upgrades. The grant will be open to both private and community-based services in Wexford so I strongly encourage any that meet the Department’s criteria to apply.”

