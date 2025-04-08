Wexford children make big impact: Over €7,150 raised for National Pyjama Day

Early Childhood Ireland is thrilled to announce that an incredible €7,150 was raised by Early Years and School Age Care settings in Wexford during National Pyjama Day 2024.

Over 1900 excited children and educators in 38 Early Years and School Age Care settings across Wexford donned their favourite pyjamas to take part in this unique fundraiser in late November 2024. Through teddy bear picnics, sing-alongs, and lots of storytelling fun, their generous families and settings raised vital funds to make a meaningful difference for other children across Ireland.

This year, the funds raised will go towards supporting Sensational Kids, an award-winning social enterprise that works with children who have sensory processing challenges, and Early Childhood Ireland’s Eco-Emotions project, which empowers educators and parents with the tools they need to support children in caring for themselves, their communities, and the planet.

Since the first National Pyjama Day in 2003, over €4.5 million has been raised for a host of charitable causes that support babies and children all over Ireland.

Commenting on the success of National Pyjama Day, Teresa Heeney, CEO of Early Childhood Ireland, said, “We’re thrilled to announce the significant funds raised in Wexford during National Pyjama Day 2024, a campaign that continues to inspire generosity and community spirit. These contributions will create lasting, positive change for children, and we’re immensely grateful to our members in Wexford for making the day so special for the children and their generous families.”

Karen Leigh, CEO of Sensational Kids, said, “We are thrilled that Sensational Kids was selected as a charity partner for National Pyjama Day 2024. This wonderful initiative embodies the spirit of children helping children, making a real impact in young lives. Thank you to Early Childhood Ireland and all who took part for helping to create inclusive learning spaces for all children to thrive.”

Chief Executive of Community Foundation Ireland, Denise Charlton, commented, “National Pyjama Day is a unique coming together of children, parents, and members of Early Childhood Ireland to have a positive impact on children’s lives. A huge showing of generosity that makes a real difference for the youngest among us. All of us at the Community Foundation are incredibly proud to contribute to this partnership.”

Related