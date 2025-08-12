Wexford Communities Encouraged to Walk 100km This September for Local Jack and Jill Families

Life Pharmacy is urging people across Wexford to take part in a “Walk 100km in September” challenge to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The aim is to raise €100,000, which will fund over 5,500 hours of in-home nursing care for children with complex medical needs. In Wexford alone, 21 families currently rely on Jack and Jill’s vital services.

Life Pharmacies across the county will host sponsored walks throughout September and are asking customers to get involved by walking, donating, or both.

National broadcaster Dr. Ciara Kelly is backing the campaign, saying that every step taken can help provide care for children who need it most.

Life Pharmacy Chairperson Mairead Reen said the campaign highlights the power of community action: “Whether it’s one step or one donation, every action matters.”

Jack and Jill CEO Deirdre Walsh added: “This support means real care for the 451 families we’re helping right now. We’re so grateful to Life Pharmacy and the public for getting behind this.”

Since 1997, the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation has helped more than 3,100 families across Ireland. Every €18 raised provides one hour of home nursing care.

For more details or to register, visit your local Life Pharmacy or jackandjill.ie.

