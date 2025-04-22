Wexford Communities Shine in 2024 SuperValu TidyTowns Awards

Wexford towns and villages made an impressive showing at the 2024 SuperValu Tidy Towns South East Regional Awards, with six communities across the county receiving top honours for their environmental efforts and civic pride.

Blackwater led the way, receiving both a Gold Medal and the prestigious County Award, marking it as Wexford’s standout performer this year.

Wexford Town and Enniscorthy also earned Gold Medals, with Wexford gaining a Highly Commended mention and Enniscorthy also being Commended for their work.

Gorey and New Ross each secured Bronze Medals, showcasing consistent effort and high standards in their community initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ballindaggin was honoured with an Endeavour Award, given to the community that demonstrated the greatest improvement since the previous year—highlighting their remarkable progress in 2024.

The results were announced at a ceremony in Co. Tipperary, where Minister of State Timmy Dooley praised the dedication of Tidy Towns volunteers, saying their efforts continue to transform towns into better places to “live, work, visit and invest.”

The SuperValu Tidy Towns competition, now in its 67th year, saw over 900 entries nationwide. Wexford’s strong showing is a testament to the commitment of local volunteers and the power of community spirit.

Related