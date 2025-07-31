Wexford Community Food Project Selected for Major Healthy Eating Initiative

A local project led by Ferns Diocesan Youth Service has been chosen as one of 28 community organisations across Ireland to receive funding under Safefood’s €1.5 million Community Food Initiatives Programme (2025–2028).

The Wexford-based project, which will serve communities in Wexford town, Enniscorthy, and Taghmon, aims to improve healthy eating habits through social cooking classes and school nutrition programmes. It will also pilot mobile food markets and a social supermarket to increase access to fresh, nutritious food in areas where options are limited.

The initiative is part of Safefood’s broader goal to support low-income communities in building long-term, healthy food habits. Over the next four years, the programme will help local groups set up and sustain food-focused projects that promote practical skills, food safety, and healthier lifestyles.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD praised the initiative for making healthy eating more realistic and accessible for all, while Safefood CEO Dr Gary Kearney noted its long-standing success in empowering communities.

For more details, visit www.safefood.net/community-food-initiatives.

