Wexford Community Groups Benefit from €14 Million National Fund

Wexford is set to benefit from a share of a €14 million funding announcement made by Minister Darragh Calleary, aimed at supporting community groups across Ireland. As part of the Community Recognition Fund, which was established in 2023, the funding will assist local organisations that support vulnerable communities, particularly those welcoming individuals from Ukraine and other war-torn regions.

Three Wexford-based groups have been selected to receive grants:

St. John’s Volunteers GAA in Wexford Town : The club has been awarded nearly €102,000 for a pitch drainage project.

: The club has been awarded nearly €102,000 for a pitch drainage project. Camross Hall : This group is receiving €90,000 for ongoing community support.

: This group is receiving €90,000 for ongoing community support. Meals on Wheels North Wexford: The service, which provides essential food delivery to vulnerable individuals, has been granted €50,000 towards an electric vehicle to enhance its operations.

The fund, which is a rolling initiative, is designed to support clubs and organizations involved in integrating and supporting new communities, especially those impacted by conflict. The closing date for the next round of applications has been extended to February 28th, and any qualifying organisation can apply for funding.

Malcolm Byrne TD for South Wicklow and North Wexford highlighted the importance of these community organisations, noting the invaluable work they do to engage with and support new arrivals, especially from Ukraine. He also expressed appreciation for the volunteer spirit that thrives in Wexford, emphasizing how the funding helps continue vital services, such as Meals on Wheels, which delivers essential meals to those in need.

Speaking on Morning Mix the TD praised the efforts of local groups commending them for their dedication to making their communities welcoming and supportive.

Related