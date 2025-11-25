Wexford Companies Secure Nominations for SFA National Small Business Awards 2026

Two Wexford-based companies, Profitsflow and KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants, have been nominated for the prestigious SFA National Small Business Awards 2026. Profitsflow is competing in the Innovation category, while KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants is a finalist in the Services category. These nominations celebrate the exceptional achievements of small businesses in Ireland, highlighting their significant contribution to local economies and industries.

Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel, praised the resilience and innovation of the small business sector, noting the increased engagement with this year’s awards programme. In total, 53 companies from 16 counties across Ireland have been selected as finalists in ten categories. The awards recognise the vital role that small businesses play in driving economic growth, creating jobs and fostering entrepreneurship in towns, cities and villages nationwide.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, highlighted the importance of the awards in showcasing the strength and adaptability of Irish small businesses, especially in times of global economic uncertainty. The winners of each category will be revealed at a Gala Ceremony in March 2026, with all finalists receiving valuable opportunities, including participation in a strategic management masterclass and media exposure worth €50,000.

Full List of SFA National Small Business Awards 2026 Finalists:

Manufacturing Category (up to 50 employees)

Applied Concepts – Offaly

Garnacha – Dublin

Helio Gas Detection – Cork

Hygeia – Galway

K Factory Print & Embroidery – Dublin

Lawrence Engineering – Sligo

Food & Drink Category (up to 50 employees)

Builíin Blasta – Galway

Burren Smokehouse – Clare

Carlingford Oyster Company – Louth

Dromod Boxty – Limerick

Hyde Irish Whiskey – Cork

Pizza da Piero – Dublin

Services Category (up to 50 employees)

3Q Recruitment – Dublin

Aureol Global Connections – Dublin

Company Bureau – Dublin

Future Direct Professional Services – Dublin

KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants – Wexford

Laochra Academy – Cavan

Outstanding Small Business Category (up to five employees)

Donna Reilly People & Wellness – Dublin

Louise Corrigan Law – Kildare

Pawpear – Waterford

Pure Water Window Cleaning – Waterford

Sligo Surf Experience – Sligo

The Nude Wine Company – Kildare

Innovation Category (up to 50 employees)

An Even Better Place to Work – Mayo

JPK Fencing – Galway

Profitsflow – Wexford

Recaptureone – Kildare

The Career Coach – Dublin

The Skibbereen Food Company – Cork

Family Business Category (up to 50 employees)

Boxty House – Dublin

Dromod Boxty – Limerick

Howth Cliff Cruises – Dublin

Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques – Kilkenny

N.A.A. – Dublin

Rainey & Co. – Dublin

Exporter of the Year Category (up to 50 employees)

Adams & Butler – Dublin

Aterim – Dublin

Avem Market Solutions – Galway

Green Streets Environmental Resources – Dublin

Helio Gas Detection – Cork

Lawrence Engineering – Sligo

Sustainability Category (up to 50 employees)

Burren Smokehouse – Clare

Dingle Sea Salt – Kerry

Hemp Heroes – Wicklow

Hygeia – Galway

Rock Farm Eco Tourism – Meath

Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare – Kerry

Workplace Wellbeing Category (up to 50 employees)

3Q Recruitment – Dublin

Donna Reilly People & Wellness – Dublin

Engage People – Dublin

MW Health and Safety – Cork

PHE Engineering & Architecture – Galway

Simpson Jones – Wicklow

Emerging New Business Category (up to 50 employees, established within the last 2 years)

Biovit Technologies – Dublin

Career Navigator – Dublin

Ealu – Wicklow

Four Acre Foods – Meath

Irish Camper Goods – Galway

