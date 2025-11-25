Wexford Companies Secure Nominations for SFA National Small Business Awards 2026

Two Wexford-based companies, Profitsflow and KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants, have been nominated for the prestigious SFA National Small Business Awards 2026. Profitsflow is competing in the Innovation category, while KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants is a finalist in the Services category. These nominations celebrate the exceptional achievements of small businesses in Ireland, highlighting their significant contribution to local economies and industries.
Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA Awards Judging Panel, praised the resilience and innovation of the small business sector, noting the increased engagement with this year’s awards programme. In total, 53 companies from 16 counties across Ireland have been selected as finalists in ten categories. The awards recognise the vital role that small businesses play in driving economic growth, creating jobs and fostering entrepreneurship in towns, cities and villages nationwide.
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, highlighted the importance of the awards in showcasing the strength and adaptability of Irish small businesses, especially in times of global economic uncertainty. The winners of each category will be revealed at a Gala Ceremony in March 2026, with all finalists receiving valuable opportunities, including participation in a strategic management masterclass and media exposure worth €50,000.
Full List of SFA National Small Business Awards 2026 Finalists:
Manufacturing Category (up to 50 employees)
-
Applied Concepts – Offaly
-
Garnacha – Dublin
-
Helio Gas Detection – Cork
-
Hygeia – Galway
-
K Factory Print & Embroidery – Dublin
-
Lawrence Engineering – Sligo
Food & Drink Category (up to 50 employees)
-
Builíin Blasta – Galway
-
Burren Smokehouse – Clare
-
Carlingford Oyster Company – Louth
-
Dromod Boxty – Limerick
-
Hyde Irish Whiskey – Cork
-
Pizza da Piero – Dublin
Services Category (up to 50 employees)
-
3Q Recruitment – Dublin
-
Aureol Global Connections – Dublin
-
Company Bureau – Dublin
-
Future Direct Professional Services – Dublin
-
KDA Doyle Kelly Accountants – Wexford
-
Laochra Academy – Cavan
Outstanding Small Business Category (up to five employees)
-
Donna Reilly People & Wellness – Dublin
-
Louise Corrigan Law – Kildare
-
Pawpear – Waterford
-
Pure Water Window Cleaning – Waterford
-
Sligo Surf Experience – Sligo
-
The Nude Wine Company – Kildare
Innovation Category (up to 50 employees)
-
An Even Better Place to Work – Mayo
-
JPK Fencing – Galway
-
Profitsflow – Wexford
-
Recaptureone – Kildare
-
The Career Coach – Dublin
-
The Skibbereen Food Company – Cork
Family Business Category (up to 50 employees)
-
Boxty House – Dublin
-
Dromod Boxty – Limerick
-
Howth Cliff Cruises – Dublin
-
Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques – Kilkenny
-
N.A.A. – Dublin
-
Rainey & Co. – Dublin
Exporter of the Year Category (up to 50 employees)
-
Adams & Butler – Dublin
-
Aterim – Dublin
-
Avem Market Solutions – Galway
-
Green Streets Environmental Resources – Dublin
-
Helio Gas Detection – Cork
-
Lawrence Engineering – Sligo
Sustainability Category (up to 50 employees)
-
Burren Smokehouse – Clare
-
Dingle Sea Salt – Kerry
-
Hemp Heroes – Wicklow
-
Hygeia – Galway
-
Rock Farm Eco Tourism – Meath
-
Tom Crean Brewery Kenmare – Kerry
Workplace Wellbeing Category (up to 50 employees)
-
3Q Recruitment – Dublin
-
Donna Reilly People & Wellness – Dublin
-
Engage People – Dublin
-
MW Health and Safety – Cork
-
PHE Engineering & Architecture – Galway
-
Simpson Jones – Wicklow
Emerging New Business Category (up to 50 employees, established within the last 2 years)
-
Biovit Technologies – Dublin
-
Career Navigator – Dublin
-
Ealu – Wicklow
-
Four Acre Foods – Meath
-
Irish Camper Goods – Galway