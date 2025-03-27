Wexford Company Captures Small Business Award

The winners of the Small Firms Association (SFA) National Small Business Awards 2025 have been announced. The Awards celebrate the achievements of small businesses in Ireland and recognise the important and vital contributions of this sector to the Irish economy. Forty-four finalists and five Emerging New Businesses were selected from hundreds of applications received for the 2025 programme.

Active Tribe, an activity fitness and wellness facility in Courtown wins the Sustainability Awards which is sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).

Sligo-based VOYA was named as Overall National SFA Small Business Winner 2025. VOYA products can be found in over 42 countries around the globe, in the most luxurious spas, hotels and retail outlets in the world.

Presenting the awards, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism, and Employment, stated: “These companies represent the pinnacle of small business excellence in Ireland. Our overall winner, along with all finalist and category winners, deserve recognition for their outstanding innovation, creativity, and invaluable contribution to the Irish economy.”

SFA Director, David Broderick added: “I am delighted that we are continuing to grow a programme that positions the small business brand as the backbone of the Irish economy. Congratulations to all the finalists each of whom represent the very best in small business and all are winners. Small businesses are present in every village, town and city and contribute enormously to economic activity and community engagement”.

