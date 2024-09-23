Wexford company Kent Stainless Limited awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade 

13 new businesses have been awarded the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies (BMC) accolade at the 16th annual awards programme. This year, Deloitte recognised 129 indigenous companies at the awards, representing 28 of the 32 counties across the island of Ireland.

The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €15 billion and provide employment to over 45,000 people across a range of sectors from technology and healthcare to construction.

Amongst the winning companies this year was Wexford company Kent Stainless Limited, having requalifed for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade.

A thorough judging process precedes the recognition each year, evaluating the entire management team and the business strategy of each company. The judges examine a wide range of areas when assessing Ireland’s top privately-owned businesses, such as a business’ environmental, social and governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

The 13 newly qualified companies are: Active8 Solar Energies, Ashdale Care, Coen Steel Limited, Ethos Engineering, MCO, Mergon Group, Mivan, Mowlam Healthcare, S&W Wholesale, Sisk Group, United Hardware, Western Motors and Writech.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: “The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies. Ensuring Ireland’s entrepreneurs and the companies they start get the support they need to grow and scale is crucial.”

Cathy Bryce, Managing Director, AIB Capital Markets, said: “AIB is proud to be the new lead sponsors of Ireland’s Best Managed companies. One of AIB’s core ambitions is to support Irish companies and their management teams in sustainable growth and development, something which is fully aligned with the goals of the BMC programme.”

A total of 116 companies requalified as a Best Managed Company. 19 of these achieved Gold Standard (four years as a BMC) and 12 achieved Platinum Standard (seven years as a BMC). Fexco won the Family Business Award.

The members of this year’s judging panel were:

Frank Ryan, former Chairman of the Board of IDA Ireland and Chair of BMC judging panel

Cathy Bryce, Managing Director, AIB Capital Markets

Ellvena Graham OBE, Non-Executive Director & Chair of Tourism Northern Ireland

Feargal Mooney, Non-Executive Director and former CEO of Hostelworld

Lionel Alexander, Chair Intact Software and Non-Executive Director

Orla O’Gorman, Non-Executive Director and former Head of Listing at Euronext

Professor Anthony Brabazon, Dean of UCD Michael Smurfit Business School

Sarah Murphy, CEO of Business Post

