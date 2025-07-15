Wexford Council Chair Joe Sullivan Defends Vote Against Party Line on Triple Lock

Fianna Fail Councillor Joe Sullivan, the newly appointed Chair of Wexford County Council, has made the headlines again after casting the deciding vote in support of a motion opposing Government plans to abolish the Triple Lock system — a move that put him at odds with his own party.

The motion, introduced by Aontú Councillor Jim Codd, expressed strong opposition to any attempt to remove the Triple Lock, which governs the overseas deployment of Irish Defence Forces personnel. The system requires approval from the Government, the Dáil, and the United Nations Security Council before troops can be sent abroad — a safeguard many see as essential to maintaining Ireland’s neutrality.

The vote at Monday’s council meeting was tied 13–13, leaving Cllr Sullivan — on his first day as Chair — to cast the deciding vote. He voted in favour of the motion, standing by the position he had taken during the initial ballot.

“I voted with my heart and my conscience,” Sullivan said, speaking to South East Radio News after the meeting. “I genuinely believe the Triple Lock has served this country well and should be retained — not just for political or legal reasons, but for the protection of our Defence Forces going forward.”

Sullivan, who described himself as a pacifist and “completely anti-war,” said he could not support any change that might result in young Irish men or women being placed in harm’s way without the existing checks and balances in place.

“I don’t want to have any hand, act, or part in anyone losing their life in foreign service because of a vote I cast,”

His decision drew attention not only for its content but also because it marked another occasion where Sullivan has taken a principled stance over party alignment — a fact he acknowledged.

“This wasn’t about politics — it was about principle. I believe in doing what’s right, not just what’s expected by the party,” he said.

The Council Chair also introduced a new meeting format on the day, reorganising the agenda to take questions by department section — a structure he believes will improve efficiency going forward. As he looks ahead to a busy year in the role, Sullivan said his focus remains on serving the people of Wexford and making a meaningful impact.

“I’m honoured to hold this position, and I’ll work as hard as I can to enhance the lives of the people in this county,” he said.

Jim Codd who brought the motion forward is strongly defending Ireland’s neutrality and the Triple Lock system, which he says has protected Irish sovereignty and peacekeeping tradition for decades. He believes removing the UN mandate from the Triple Lock would undermine this neutrality and could lead to Irish troops being used in foreign combat missions, not just peacekeeping. He sees this as a breach of a solemn promise made to the Irish people during previous EU treaties like Nice and Lisbon, when the Triple Lock was introduced to gain public approval. He is now challenging other councils in Ireland to follow Wexford’s lead and pass similar motions in defence of neutrality.

He praised Cllr Sullivan for using his casting vote to pass the motion, even though it meant voting against his own party. He calls Sullivan’s actions statesmanlike, saying he showed honor, courage, and conscience.

