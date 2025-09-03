Wexford Councillor Calls for Mental Health Reform

Wexford councillor Leonard Kelly has renewed calls for urgent mental health reform following an emotional interview yesterday with local mother Joan, who lost her son due to system failures.

Councillor Kelly, who works in the mental health field, said the current system is under-funded and disconnected and often fails the most vulnerable.

He said Ireland continues to lag behind countries like Sweden and Luxembourg, which invest more in early intervention and community-based care.

“We talk about mental health at election time, but nothing really changes,” speaking on Morning Mix. “Joan’s story is heartbreaking and sadly not unique.”

Related