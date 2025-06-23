Wexford Councillor Calls for Tougher Action After Illegal Campsite Found in Nature Reserve

Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly has strongly condemned what he describes as a “mind-boggling” act of environmental vandalism at The Raven Nature Reserve in Curracloe. The incident, which came to light over the weekend, involved the discovery of an abandoned campsite by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), complete with tents, chairs, a table, discarded food, cans, bottles—and even a smouldering barbecue set.

Speaking about the incident, Cllr Kelly said the scale of the illegal campsite was shocking: “It looked like a full-scale camp—something you’d see at a music festival. New equipment, tents set up in a protected area, and everything just left behind. It’s utterly reprehensible.”

Photos of the site, shared widely on social media, have sparked outrage across the Wexford community. Kelly noted the emotional response: “The Raven is a place of beauty and biodiversity. We remember well the devastating fires in the dunes in recent years. These areas can go up in flames in minutes—and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever.”

The councillor expressed frustration over what he sees as a growing sense of entitlement among some individuals. “There’s this attitude that it’s okay to use and abuse shared public spaces, and someone else will clean it up,” he said. “But this is a nature reserve first and foremost. It’s not just for us—it’s for the plants, the animals, and the generations to come.”

Cllr Kelly has pledged to raise the matter at the next County Council meeting and is calling for increased patrols, use of new technologies for monitoring, and stronger enforcement during peak periods. However, he also stressed the role of the public in protecting natural spaces. “We all have a part to play. If you see something suspicious—especially people carrying camping gear into dunes or nature reserves—report it. Contact the Gardaí or NPWS. Vigilance is key.”

He also commended the National Parks and Wildlife Service for their work, calling the cleanup “a disgrace they had to deal with,” especially on a Sunday morning.

Speaking on Morning Mix Cllr Kelly closed with a stark reminder: “We can’t afford to lose these places. We need to be smarter, more respectful, and take responsibility. Nature won’t wait for us to change—if we lose it, we lose it forever.”

