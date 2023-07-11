Wexford Councillor calls for Uisce Eireann to be scrapped as “day to day running of water services” is branded a disaster

Fianna Fáil Councillor has called for Uisce Eireann to be scrapped.

Lisa McDonald has said frustration is growing amongst councillors due to a lack of answers and poor investment in rural areas.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Councillor McDonald outlined her concerns:

“We as Councillors cant get simple answers for simple questions. We can’t get them to invest in rural areas. They are doing the big ticket items but the day to day running of water services is a disaster.”

Ms. McDonald went on to slate the time it takes to get a new connection and the cost of new connections.

She also voiced concerns that the new appointed regulator will ultimately mean that the public will be further from having a say in what’s happening.