Wexford Councillor calls for Wexford people to Shop Local as lump sum payments are announced

The first of nine lump sums announced in last week’s budget to help with the cost-of-living crisis will start to be paid from next month.

The Government will also confirm today when the three instalments of the electricity credit will be paid.

The first three payments; the working family payment and the disability support grant, which are both worth €400, and the fuel allowance, which will be paid in a lump sum of €300, will all be paid out on Monday the 20th of November.

The following week, a further three supports will be paid: the €400 carers support grant, €200 support for people on the living alone allowance, and a once-off €100 qualified child benefit.

In the week beginning December 4th, the Christmas bonus will be paid to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and other welfare groups.

The three electricity credits will be applied automatically to the bills of customers on December 1st, on January 1st 2024 and on March 1st 2024.

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan has welcomed the announcement and is urging people in Wexford to ensure they get their full entitlement. He has also urged people to shop local to keep money in the local economy.

Related