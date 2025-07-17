Wexford Councillor Fights Apartment Size Cuts

Councillor Catherine Biddy Walsh has urged both Wexford County Council and the Housing Minister to oppose plans reducing the size of new studio and one-bedroom apartments from 37 m² to 32 m².

The councillor is arguing that while more small homes are needed, shrinking units risks residents’ mental health, community balance, and future growth—warning that key features like dual-aspect windows and lifts may be sacrificed.

She recently brought a motion to the council calling on the Minister for Housing to abandon these changes. It was narrowly rejected by the Council.

Councillor Walsh plans to keep a watchful eye on the situation saying: “building at any cost is short-sighted.”

