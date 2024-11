Drug abuse and the intimidation that goes with it is getting out of hand in County Wexford

That’s the view of Aontu Councillor Jim Codd who has been on the receiving end of intimidation because of his determination to highlight the issue

Jim Codd says number of people coming to him who have been effected continues to grow

He gave examples of beatings, house burning threats and threatening letters and emails

Jim Codd says this is not happening New York but in rural parishes in County Wexford

