Wexford Councillor highlights the risks posed to those displaced by war

Wexford Councillor Jim Codd has expressed his concerns for how susceptible vulnerable people, coming into Ireland, are to Criminal activity.

He was reacting to figures that show 4000 people applied for international protection at the IPO in Dublin while only 9 people applied at Rosslare port.

Ireland had been on the FBI human trafficking watchlist – having been taken off in 2022 – and remains on Tier 2 which means that: “The Government of Ireland does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so” according to the United States Department of State.

There are still concerns for the safety of those displaced by war – with an increase in risk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The number of unaccompanied children in the care of Tusla at the end of last year was double that of 2021. The child and family agency says demand for its services significantly increased because of the war in Ukraine.

Its annual report also found a marked increase in the numbers of unaccompanied and separated children seeking international protection – the team had 597 referrals in total.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Codd expressed his concerns:

“Ireland has been on an FBI watchlist for smuggling. So I am very very concerned for the plight of these vulnerable people coming into our country, when you bear in mind that obviously this criminal activity is happening in our own county of Wexford.”