Wexford Councillor Pushes for Permit System to Protect Business Signage

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Forde has renewed calls for Wexford County Council to introduce a permit system and standardised designs for business signage, including sandwich boards and signage sleeves for bollards. The proposal, which has been passed in both the Wexford district and county council meetings, aims to support local businesses who say such signage is vital for footfall and visibility.

Forde says the motion was prompted by numerous complaints from businesses across Wexford town, Enniscorthy, New Ross, and Gorey, who were worried their signage might be banned. “If signs are helping keep people in business, then we need to listen,” he said.

While some councillors raised safety concerns, Forde pointed out that the motion includes provisions to ensure signs don’t block pedestrians or road users. He also criticized an amendment suggesting elevated signage, noting that this is already allowed under current planning rules.

The motion calls for council engineers to inspect signage locations and for councillors’ views to be considered in any policy changes. Forde added that other councils, like Dublin’s, already have similar systems in place and believes Wexford can do the same. “We have the power under the Planning Act,” he said. “Let’s use it to back our businesses.”

