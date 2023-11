The Ford Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre is to close tomorrow. The closure of the centre was initially announced on South east Radio on the 21st October.

The service has been available to the people of Wexford for almost 35 years.

In a statement Manager Viv Rooney has thanked everyone for their support. She said to look back and reflect on the success of the organisation and the people it has helped, their healing will have a ripple affect on the whole community.

