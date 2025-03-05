Wexford County Council has been awarded over €3 million to support the delivery of Greenway projects

Wexford County Council has been awarded over €3,150,000 to support the delivery of Greenway projects throughout the county.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State Seán Canney and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer have announced €67 million in funding for Greenways and National Roads Active Travel infrastructure through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in 2025. This allocation is dedicated to developing walking and cycling facilities that offer safe, sustainable and healthier transportation options to communities.

It is expected that approximately 24km of Greenways will be delivered in 2025. Further section openings are expected on the Grand Canal Greenway and the South East Greenway, and work will continue on the South Kerry Greenway and on other projects located across the country.

This allocation will also be used to fund approximately 60 Greenway schemes to move through the planning and design stages. These include the Fingal Coastal Way, Limerick to Scarriff, Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway and the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway.

The allocation will also be used to enable delivery of active travel infrastructure on national roads, and to progress the National Cycle Network which identifies 3,500 km of cycling corridors around the country linking cities and towns.

This allocation of €67 million for the Greenways programme is in addition to approximately €293 million allocated to fund the Active Travel programme, announced by the NTA in January 2025.The Active Travel programme supports a range of walking and cycling schemes including improved pedestrian environments, new segregated cycling lanes, pedestrian and cycling bridges, and pedestrian crossings. This combined allocation of €360 million for walking and cycling infrastructure in 2025 shows the Government’s continued commitment to safe, sustainable and healthy transport options.

Related