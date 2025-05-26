Wexford County Council Make Call for Volunteers

Wexford County Council is calling on volunteers to help deliver another unforgettable Fleadh following the huge success of last year’s event.

Roles include street ambassadors, event support, accessibility assistance, and the Green Team, with full training provided.

Volunteers aged 15 and up (with parental consent) are welcome, including those from outside Wexford or abroad.

Marian O Leary was a volunteer at last years event she said its something you will never forget

To sign up go to www.fleadhcheoil.ie/volunteer

