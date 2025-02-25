Wexford County Council marks three year anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

On Friday 21st of February 2025, an event was held in Wexford County Council to mark the three-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was an evening of remembrance and reflection to remember lives lost and the families forever changed by the impacts of the war and to show continued support for Ukraine.

This event was hosted by the Sunflower Ukrainian Hub with the support of Wexford County Council.

The Sunflower Ukrainian Hub is a non-profit charity established in 2024 by Tetiana Dobel. Based in Wexford, they actively support newly arrived and long-term Ukrainian people within Wexford Town and across Co. Wexford. They assist with access to necessary supports and services, organise events to integrate into Irish society while protecting and enhancing their Ukrainian cultural and identity.

The event was well attended by people and organisations who have supported Ukraine and Ukrainian people in Ireland, including the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Ms. Larysa Gerasko. A number of people spoke on the day including Chairman of Wexford County Council, Cllr. Pip Breen, Amanda Byrne, Acting Director of Service, Deputy George Lawlor and Mayor of Wexford, Ms. Catherine Walsh.

Nataliia and Viktoriia gave personal and moving accounts of how the war has changed their lives. Other attendees on the day shared the role they played in helping Ukrainian people upon their arrival in Ireland. Those in attendance were treated to beautiful performances of Ukrainian music and traditional Ukrainian cuisine.

The resounding message from the event was all parties to secure a lasting sustainable peace for Ukraine and other areas of conflict.

Related