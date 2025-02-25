Wexford County Council paid €412,728 in vacant property refurbishment grants

Wexford County Council has paid €412,728 in vacant property refurbishment grants.

In total 7 Grants were issued on completion of works with 44 applications approved so far in the county.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Wexford TD James Browne today published the latest figures relating to the vacant property refurbishment grant which show that, over €77 million has been paid out in relation to the refurbishment of 1,449 homes.

The figures – which outline applications, approvals and payments under the scheme up to the end of December 2024 – clearly show an exponential increase in the rate of grants issued to homeowners following completion of work.

As the scheme continues, more and more completions are coming on stream. In Q4 2024, 541 grants were paid out, a significant increase from Q3 2024, where 336 grants paid out, as well as on Q2 2024 (226 grants paid) and Q1 2024 (146 payments).

Overall, since the launch of the grant in July 2022, there have been 11,327 applications, 7,738 approvals and 1,449 grantsissued up to 31 December 2024.

Under the vacant property refurbishment grant, you can receive a payment of up to €70,000 to turn a vacant or derelict house or building into your permanent home or a rental property. The grants are paid upon the completion of the works and the submission of the required paperwork demonstrating the work approved has been delivered.

Reflecting on the latest data, Minister for Housing, James Browne said:

“The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is delivering real results, with over €77 million already paid out to bring nearly 1,500 homes back into use in towns and villages across the country.

“The rapid increase in grant payments shows the scheme is growing momentum, helping to tackle vacancy and providing much-needed housing.

“With its ability to provide housing and revitalise communities, it is not surprising that the grant is so popular. Indeed, with over 11,000 applications received and hundreds of applications being received monthly, this initiative is making a real difference in communities across the country.”

To date, Donegal County Council holds the highest number of applications (1042), approvals (715) and grant payments (93). Cork County and Mayo County Councils have had the second and third highest number of applications respectively.

Related