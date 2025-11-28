Wexford County Council Publishes 2025 Gender Pay Gap Report

Wexford County Council has released its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2025, revealing that on average, female employees are paid more than their male counterparts.

The report shows a mean gender pay gap of -3.08%, meaning women earn 3.08% more than men on average and a median gap of -7.85%, indicating that the median pay for women is 7.85% higher than for men.

In compliance with new regulations, all employers in Ireland with more than 50 employees must publish their gender pay gap data by June 30, 2025.

Wexford County Council is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace and has already implemented various equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives to promote fairness and equal opportunities for all employees.

The council also offers flexible working arrangements, career progression and development opportunities.

For more details on the report, visit the Wexford County Council website here.

