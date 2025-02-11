Wexford County Council receives over 2000 signatures in protest to a proposed IPAS centre in Enniscorthy

The matter of the proposed IPAS centre at Templeshannon in Enniscorthy raised its head at yesterday evening’s district meeting.

Enniscorthy Councillor Aidan Browne expressed serious concerns about the lack of investment in the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy. He highlighted that the area already struggles with traffic congestion, especially during school hours, and he fears the IPAS center will worsen the situation. Cllr Browne emphasised the area’s lack of essential amenities, such as a playground, GP services, and dentists.

A previous plan to turn the building – now proposed for an IPAS centre – into an office block was rejected by the County Council in 2017 due to traffic issues.

Aidan Browne suggested that the building could have been used for social housing or assisted living, which would have benefited the community. He expressed frustration with the lack of action in developing the area citing the slow pace of investment and development.

He handed over a letter of petition to Liz Hore from the East Side Residents protesting against the development of this proposed IPAS Centre

