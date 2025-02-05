Wexford County Council to launch Application Portal for Affordable Housing Scheme in Gorey

Wexford County Council is set to launch its first affordable housing purchase scheme for private buyers at ‘Radharc na Beannoige’, Ramsfort, Gorey, Co. Wexford. The development of new A rated homes, in partnership with Mythen Construction, will provide first-time buyers and eligible homebuyers the opportunity to buy a newly constructed home.

A total of 20 homes consisting of three bed units are being made available for sale by Wexford County Council through the affordable purchase arrangements, under the Affordable Housing Act 2021 and associated regulations.

Applications must be made through Wexford County Councils Affordable Housing Portal. The online application portal will open at 10:00am on Wednesday 12th of February 2025 and close at 17:00 on Wednesday the 5th of March 2025.

Welcoming the application scheme launch, Cathaoirleach of WCC, Cllr Pip Breen stated “Wexford County Council is delighted to reach this important milestone, the portal launch for this pilot scheme offers eligible buyers a great opportunity to secure their own home at an affordable price’

While Eddie Taaffe, Chief Executive, Wexford County Council said : “We are absolutely committed to delivering high quality, affordable homes across county Wexford, todays launch is welcome news to buyers in the Gorey area. I would encourage anyone who might be interested to visit the council’s website and to familiarise themselves with the scheme and eligibility requirements”.

Further information on the scheme, including the application process and supporting documentation required is available at the Affordable Housing | Wexford County Council with housing scheme development details available at www.radharcnabeannoige.ie

All queries in relation to this exciting new home ownership opportunity, please contact Wexford County Council at affordablehousing@wexfordcoco.ie

