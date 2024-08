Wexford County Council along with Bolt bikes are launching 50 E-scooters in Wexford today

The pilot program begins at 1.30pm with the scooters being available for use by the public after that time

Wexford County Council is the only authority in Ireland who currently has such a pilot scheme

Speaking to South East Radio News one Councillor says he is not a fan

Sinn feins Tom Forde said it will be interesting to see the results

