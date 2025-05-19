Wexford County Council Urges Residents to Stay Vigilant Against Impersonators

Wexford County Council & Wexford Garda are urging residents to be cautious following reports of individuals posing as council workers in local communities.

While there are many valid reasons a council representative might visit your home, residents are reminded to always ask for official identification. A high-vis vest or branded clothing alone is not proof of identity. If you’re unsure, contact Wexford County Council directly to verify the person’s credentials on 053 91 96000

Anyone who suspects that someone is falsely claiming to be a council worker or attempting to gain entry under false pretences should not allow them inside and immediately contact the Gardaí by calling 999

Stay safe — lock up, check ID, and be alert.

