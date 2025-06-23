Wexford County Council’s New Chairman has been announced

Councillor Joe Sullivan has been elected as Wexford County Council’s New Chairman today becoming the 56th person to hold the position.

The former Garda has been a Fianna Fáil representative for 11 years and takes over the role of Chairman from fellow councillor Pip Breen. Councillor Oliver Walsh has been elected as vice chair.

Councillor Sullivan says his main priorities are the SETU Campus in Wexford the completion of the M11 form Oylegate to Rosslare and the development of the St Walerins Site in Gorey.

Speaking to South East Radio News this afternoon Councillor Sullivan says his new position is the pinnacle of his career.

