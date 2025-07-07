Wexford Couple Wins High Court Case Shutting Down Wind Turbines Near Their Home

A Wexford couple has won a High Court case resulting in the shutdown of three wind turbines near their home.

The couple took legal action over the adverse impact of turbines at the Gibbett Hill Wind Farm near Bunclody.

Last month, the high court ruled in their favour, ordering the full shutdown of three out of six turbines.

That’s according to the Irish Times who say the court awarded the couple €360,000 in damages, including €60,000 in aggravated damages.

The judge also ordered the operator to pay €950,000 this month towards the estimated €2.3 million legal costs of the couple

