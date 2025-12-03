Wexford Couple’s Dramatic Roadside Birth As Baby Esme Arrives in Unlikely Place

Marco and Elska Smith from Wexford will never forget the day their new baby girl Esme made her dramatic entrance into the world.

Just yesterday Elska began her labour journey & was travelling towards Wexford General Hospital when things took an unexpected turn.

Just 10 minutes from the hospital Elska realized the baby was coming fast.

Without time to make it to the hospital, Marco, a doctor with previous obstetrics experience, calmly took control of the situation and delivered their daughter in the front seat of their car on the N25 near Adamstown.

“It was a bit of a shock for both of us,” Marco said. “One minute we were just driving and the next we were holding our baby girl in our lap. It was so fast, I couldn’t believe how quickly it all happened.”

Despite the unusual and intense circumstances, the couple remained calm, with Marco’s medical background helping them through the experience. After the delivery, they immediately called 999, and within 15 minutes, paramedics arrived to help them get to the hospital. Thanks to the quick thinking of the 999 operator and the efficient paramedics, the family was safely transported to Wexford General, where Elska and Esme are both doing well.

Marco was quick to express his gratitude to the paramedics and hospital staff, calling their assistance “invaluable.” It’s certainly a birth story that none of them will ever forget.

