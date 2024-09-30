Wexford – Crew, Extras & Prosthetics/Model Making Trainee Wanted!

A feature film will be shooting in Co. Wexford from late October to the end of November, and local extras, crew, and trainees are needed across all departments.

Positions are available for individuals aged 18 and older, and all roles are paid.

The Prosthetics/Model Making Trainee will be required for the entire shoot and prep starting around October 7 (exact date TBD).

Interested candidates should email their CV and contact details to: crewandextraswexford@gmail.com.

Extras should include a headshot with their application.

The production office will reach out if you are a suitable candidate.

Related