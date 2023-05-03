Wexford Doctor describes Emergency Department stay as ‘Inhumane’

A Consultant in Emergency Medicine in Wexford has described the conditions in emergency departments as ‘inhumane’ after he spent 3 days on a trolley in another hospital over the weekend.

704 people were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country yesterday following the bank holiday.

Today members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are meeting in Co. Kerry calling for overcrowding and under-staffing in hospitals to be urgently addressed.

Speaking to South East Radio Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Wexford General Hospital, Dr. Mick Molloy, stressed the urgent need for more beds “Wexford General hospital needs 400 beds to provide safe service for the county”.

You can hear the full interview with Dr Mick Molloy on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/described-the-conditions-in-emergency-departments-as-inhumane-after-he-spent-3-days-on-a-trolley-over-the-weekend

‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran airs weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.