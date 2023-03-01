Wexford driver caught going over the speed limit on National Slow Down day

Yesterday was national slow down day.

A total of 628 cars were caught speeding on National roads on 28th February with some drivers caught doing up to twice the speed limit.

During National Slow Down Day from 7am to 7pm, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles and detected 628 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

One Wexford driver was caught doing 107km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R741 in Ballycanew.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Last year saw fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions increase with 156 people fatally injured, the largest death toll on Irish roads since 2016. January of this year had the highest number of Road Traffic Fatalities of any January in 10 years, with 20 fatalities.

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrate that drivers continue to speed. During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Mr Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, said: “Excessive speed continues to be a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally. It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed. Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads.”

Wexford Garda Sergeant Eddie Wilde says it’s up to all of us to reduce speed and save lives.

He says there is a dedicated telephone number to report any law breaking on our roads: 0818 205805