A thunderstorm warning is in place for all of Leinster along with Tipperary, Waterford, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

The warnings will lift between 2 and 5pm. Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain, poor visibility and lightening damage.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there could also be localised flooding

