Wexford Duo Take Top Spot at 2025 Audi Wexford quattro Cup

Bunclody Golf Club hosts another spectacular event as Doyle and Walsh secure spot at national final

The 2025 Audi quattro Cup teed off in style in Wexford this month, with Larry Doyle and Mick Walsh clinching victory at the Audi Wexford quattro Cup held at Bunclody Golf Club on July 10th.

The local pairing beat out stiff competition from 39 other teams—80 golfers in total—to top the leaderboard with an impressive 42 points. Their narrow one-point victory not only earned them the regional title but also secured their place at the prestigious Audi Ireland national final. The final will take place on September 22nd at The K Club’s iconic Palmer North Course—just weeks after the Irish Open.

Stephen Redmond, General Manager at Audi Wexford, praised the quality of the event and the commitment of local Audi customers.

“Each year we look forward to welcoming our Audi Wexford customers at our quattro Cup tournament. This year was another incredible day and we were delighted to host 80 players at the spectacular Bunclody Golf Club,” he said.

“On behalf of everyone at Audi Wexford, we’d like to wish all of our finalists the very best of luck at the 2025 national final.”

Doyle and Walsh will be joined by the next five highest-ranking Wexford teams at The K Club final, where the national winners will earn a place at the Audi quattro Cup World Final—a truly global competition, with past destinations including South Africa, Mexico, and the UAE.

Now in its 35th year, the Audi quattro Cup is the world’s largest amateur golf tournament, welcoming over 70,000 golfers worldwide annually. The Wexford event was the seventh of nine regional qualifiers being held across Ireland this summer.

Audi Wexford quattro Cup 2025 – Full Results

1st – Larry Doyle & Mick Walsh – 42 pts

2nd – Terry Gilsenan & Brendan Casey – 41 pts (21 on back 9)

3rd – Owen O’Keeffe & Pat Higgins – 41 pts

4th – Jane Russell & Susan Lafarge – 40 pts

5th – Liam Moran & Cian Moran – 39 pts

6th – Tommy Duggan & Padraig Tiernan – 37 pts

Nearest to the Pin Winners

7th Hole – Pat Higgins

17th Hole – Matthew Flynn O’Connor

Places for the 2025 Audi quattro Cup are limited. Audi customers interested in future tournaments are encouraged to contact their local dealership or visit audiquattrocup.com for details.