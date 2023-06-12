Wexford e-bike scheme a success

Less than a month after it was launched, the Wexford e-bike scheme has been branded as a success.

Due to the success, more locations and bikes are on the cards in the coming months.

Independent Councillor, Leonard Kelly, took to his Facebook page to make this update:

The Bolt e-bike scheme was launched on 17th May (less than a month ago). Feedback from Bolt today indicates that the numbers using the scheme is already exceeding their expectations.

Based on this it is looking likely that additional bikes and locations will be added in the weeks ahead. I am actively working with the Cycling officer to identify new locations (such as Whiterock Hill, which I’m pushing as a priority)