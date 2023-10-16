Wexford €1 million lotto win

A lucky Lotto player in Wexford scooped the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Wexford player has become the 33rd National Lottery millionaire of 2023 as well as the 7th Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of the year to date.The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers for the Saturday 14th October draw were: 11, 13, 16, 25, 45, 46 and the bonus was 2.The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed tomorrow.The Wexford winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep them safe. The Wexford player should make contact with the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It may have been a night to forget for Irish sporting fans but for one of our players in Wexford, it will be a night to remember for all of the right reasons! This player has become the 33rd National Lottery millionaire of 2023 and we are urging all of our players in the Wexford to check their tickets carefully today as one player has a ticket worth a life-changing amount. The €1 million winner is advised to make contact with our prize claims team and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

